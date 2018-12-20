Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Have One Strict Rule for Daughter Stormi: ‘No TV’

Stormi Webster undoubtedly lives a charmed life with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott as her parents, but there’s one thing the couple won’t let their 10-month-old daughter do — watch TV.

“Today’s kids are on iPads. There’s so much technology, they don’t play outside anymore,” Scott, 26, told Rolling Stone in an interview published Thursday, adding that’s why his Astroworld Festival, which took place in November, occurred outdoors. “That’s why, with Stormi — no TV. That TV s— is out.”

They also don’t “f— around” with “Stormi Saturdays,” the new dad said.

“We don’t let nothing come over Stormi time. Stormi Saturdays. We don’t f— around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up. She’ll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot of motherf—ers.”

Scott and Jenner, 21, welcomed Stormi in February; he thinks they conceived her just three weeks after meeting. Scott said that because he and Jenner “both believe in God,” they “felt like, ‘This is something special.’ And kids are something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy,” he told the magazine, adding that he was holding out hopes for a boy.

“At first I was like, ‘Man, I need a son,’” he recalled. “When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.’ But after a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.’ And when Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro.’”

Last month, Scott told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show that Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, “held it down” in the delivery room. “She walked me through the whole process,” he explained.

If he had any first-time dad fears, they melted away as soon as he held Stormi for the first time. “Going into it, I was nervous and scared, because we’re both young,” he told DeGeneres. “But, you know, when you first hold a baby in your arms, it’s uncontrollable. I never thought I could just love something so hard, ya know? It’s crazy.”

He said that his bond with Jenner is rock-solid today, but at first, “we was just two kids, f—ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

He also revealed that he’s planning on popping the question. “We’ll get married soon,” he said. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

As for why he loves Jenner so much? He called her the “coolest mother—er of all time.”

“People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls—ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro,” he said. And what really surprised him about her is how laid back she is.

“Me, I hate cameras. I don’t like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you’d think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. ‘Maybe she’s into all the photos, or worried about this and that.’ And then you realize motherf—ers is normal as possible,” he said. “I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this s—. She’s the coolest motherf—er of all time.”

