Dean McDermott Defends His Kids With Tori Spelling Against Haters

Dean McDermott has come out to defend his kids with Tori Spelling, after “haters” began making some rude comments about them online.

According to E! News, the issue started after Spelling posted a photo of their family standing with the family of her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Ian Ziering.

“I can’t believe [Ian Ziering] and I once played [Beverly Hills] teens Steve Sanders and Donna Martin and now we are married to the loves of our lives and between us have 7 kiddos who all adore each other!” she wrote in the caption.

“Tonight, [Erin Ziering, Ian’s wife] and I hosted a screening of [A Dogs Way Home for [Sony Pictures] at [at Soho House for] family and friends and a massive kiddo takeover,” Spelling added. “What a special movie! It’ll make you laugh, cry, and go Ahhhh many times. We all loved it! What a special night (even in this crazy LA rain).”

Unfortunately, some Instagram users took it upon themselves to use the adorable family photo as an opportunity to criticize the children’s appearance.

“Way to make your kids look frumpy, you do your hair and make up to the T and let them walk out looking like they don’t own a brush….” one user wrote.

“A little more attention to what the children were wearing at the premiere should and could have been in order. At the very least make sure their clothes are clean. Etc,” someone else commented.

“I’m getting so mad about this. Why do you let your kids get so fat? You advertise slimming products yourself. See how shabby they look. Shy yourself. They look like neglected with clothes that are too small,” another person stated.

McDermott had enough of the unfair comments and fired back with one of his own.

“I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children. Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!! For your information, we went from a long day at school to the movie. And I don’t know any child that is NOT disheveled at the end of the day,” he wrote in a comment.

“Not to mention that just before this picture was taken, they were wrestling and running around with all the other kids that were at the movie. So I apologize we didn’t get the iron and steamer out to make them perfect for you. Their [sic] kids .They’re messy and dirty. That’s what they do,” McDermott continued.

“And what’s wrong with shopping at Target??!! Over half of America shops there. The way they grow out of clothing so quickly is astounding. Are we supposed to shop at Gucci?? These are kids folks. Messy stinkly little bundles of fun, laughter and love,” he went on to say.

Later, he thanked all the fans who came to the family’s “defense” for being ” compassionate souls,” and proclaimed, “Down with the haters!! Up with love!!”