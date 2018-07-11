Tori Spelling Claims 15-Month-Old Son Was Injured by Exposed Nails at Hotel

Tori Spelling claims her son Beau Dean was injured by four exposed nails at a Four Seasons Hotel.

The mother of five shared an Instagram Story Tuesday about injuries her 15-month-old son sustained while her family staying at the luxurious hotel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are a @fourseasons family like even before my 1st was born (who’s 11) and bc of a house situation we are of course staying with them,” Spelling wrote in the lengthy post. “But in the kids arcade room my 15 month old got stabbed by 4 exposed nails that shouldn’t have been there and all that was done was ‘Is he ok?’”

“An obligatory check in and not till they realized who’s [sic] child it happened too. So wrong on many levels. And I never call anything out! Not my style. But, not cool @fourseasons! Does he need a tetanus shot?” she asked.

The hotel is reportedly reviewing surveillance footage from inside the arcade room to verify Spelling’s story, according to Radar Online.

Spelling has five kids — Liam Aaron, 11; Stella Doreen, 10; Hattie Margaret, 6; Finn Davey, 5, and Beau Dean — with husband Dean McDermott.

The couple welcomed baby Beau back in March 2017. Back on Mother’s Day, as part of individual tributes to her kids, Spelling described Beau as “everyone’s baby” who came to symbolize “the rebirth” of her relationship with McDermott after the two weathered a cheating scandal.

“Beau, we thought we were done,” she said. “That our family was complete. But, you surprised us all and came at a time when we all needed a little hope. You were that hope. That sunshine of life that came into our family in a very big and meaningful way.”

Not all has been smooth-sailing in the family however, as police were dispatched to their home on March 1 over a “disturbance”. LAPD Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who placed the call.

The couple went back to normal for Beau’s first birthday on March 2, until six days later when McDermott called the police to check on his wife after she left their house. Police reportedly surrounded her doctor’s office in Thousand Oaks, California, before eventually determining Spelling and her kids were O.K.

A source told the outlet at the time that Spelling was “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home.

Since those incidents, however, the couple has been all smiles on social media.