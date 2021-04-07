'The Young and the Restless' Star Melissa Claire Egan Pregnant After 2 Miscarriages

✖

Congratulations are in order for Melissa Claire Egan. The Young and the Restless star is expecting her first child with husband Matt Katrosar, the actress announced on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing the exciting news alongside a beachside photo of herself cradling her baby bump. Egan shared that she and Katrosar are expecting a baby boy at the end of the summer after tragically suffering two miscarriages.

Egan announced the news by writing that she is "very excited to share, Baby Boy Katrosar is set to arrive at the end of August," with her husband writing in his own post that he is "beyond grateful and excited!" Katrosar also said he is "forever impressed with my beautiful wife for her willingness and desire to share and help others that are struggling." In her post, Egan shared that "as happy as we are, the journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages." She went on to share words of encouragement for others who have struggled with fertility, writing, "I feel you, I see you, you're not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug. Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Claire Egan (@missyclaireegan)

As Egan noted, the exciting news comes amid tragedy. The actress first opened up about her fertility struggles back in September of 2018, when she shared she suffered a miscarriage eight weeks earlier that year. Opening up about the devastating miscarriage, Egan shared a photo of herself taken just "an hour" after her dilation and curettage (D&C) surgery, a procedure that is carried out after miscarriages to remove tissue from the uterus. She wrote that she is "very candid about my miscarriage with my friends and family" and she "[speaks] openly about it to anyone that asks if we want kids."

"It's never been a secret. And I was so lucky to have my incredible husband and best friends and family in the world there for me, every step of the way," she continued. "It's so hard and takes such a toll on you emotionally and physically, hormonally, all of it. But I hadn't shared it publicly. Not for any particular reason, I just hadn't."

Egan said she decided to speak publicly after seeing Carrie Underwood open up about her multiple miscarriages and after a friend revealed she, too, had suffered a miscarriage and told her "she had felt alone and like a failure, and less-than, because she hadn’t heard other people speak about it." She said, "this made me SO SAD, and made me want to share my story. With anyone and everyone. Just so no one feels alone. I promise you you're not alone." She said she drew strength from actresses Hilarie Burton and Claire Holt, who also posted about their own experiences with miscarriages, writing, "now I'm happy to do the same. Please don’t feel alone. Or like a failure. You’re everything, and I'm here with you. Much love."

Egan and Katrosar have been married since 2014. Egan is best known for portraying Chelsea Lawson Newman on The Young and the Restless. Katrosar has also appeared in the series.