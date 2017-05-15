‘Walking Dead’ Actress Christian Serratos Introduces Baby on Mother’s Day

Happy Mothers Day from little W and me! 💜 A post shared by Christian Serratos (@kishserratos) on May 14, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos took to Instagram on Sunday to make a very special announcement just in time for Mother's Day.

The 26-year-old actress, best known for playing Rosita, welcomed her first child with boyfriend, New Politics singer, David Boyd.

In a photo shared Sunday morning, Serratos shows she is giving skin-to-skin contact with her newborn baby. She didn't offer any other details, but the little bundle of joy has dark hair just like their mother.

"Happy Mother's Day from little W and me!" she captioned.

While she didn't disclose when she gave birth, she has been posting about her pregnancy for months on social media.

