‘Walking Dead’ Actress Christian Serratos Introduces Baby on Mother’s Day
The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos took to Instagram on Sunday to make a very special announcement just in time for Mother's Day.
The 26-year-old actress, best known for playing Rosita, welcomed her first child with boyfriend, New Politics singer, David Boyd.
MORE: 'The Walking Dead's Chandler Riggs Gets Epic Page in High School Year Book
In a photo shared Sunday morning, Serratos shows she is giving skin-to-skin contact with her newborn baby. She didn't offer any other details, but the little bundle of joy has dark hair just like their mother.
"Happy Mother's Day from little W and me!" she captioned.
While she didn't disclose when she gave birth, she has been posting about her pregnancy for months on social media.
[H/T Facebook, AMC; website, Instagram / @kiskserratos]
