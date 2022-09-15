'The View' Alum Reveals She's Pregnant With Second Child

Meghan McCain is going to be a mother again. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with her husband Ben, and her due date isn't too far away. "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" Meghan told the Daily Mail. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited." McCain shared a picture of 23-month-old Liberty drawing with a crayon on a piece of paper that says, "Big Sister." The conversation paired the photo with a note that talks about how the girls will run the world in their household. "We're all feeling very blessed, lucky, and happy," she captioned the photo. "Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter…" The couple welcomed Liberty in Sept. 2020. Earlier that year, they announced the pregnancy, just eight months after she had suffered a miscarriage in 2019.

The news comes as McCain spoke for the first time publicly about her replacements on The View. During a chat with Sirius XM radio, McCain gave her thoughts on the new co-host to Andy Cohen. "It took a year and two people to replace me, which makes me feel good, and I get to take that," McCain said, noting new Season 26's co-hosts, Griffin and Ana Navarro. Griffin was formally announced as McCain's replacement, and Navarro was made a full-time cast member after years of guest co-hosting.

But she seemingly threw some shade toward Farah Griffin. "The only thing I know about her is her family. She comes from an extremely, extremely controversial background. Her dad is a very famous homophobe and racist who started birtherism," McCain said of Farah Griffin.

She added: "He's actually the person that invented Obama's birtherism. So that's what I know about her. And that's not necessarily a reflection of her — again, I don't know her," she added. "Her dad is someone who's very known in political circles because of his extremism. I automatically am not gonna be in those kind of circles that she ran in, or anyone who had worked in the Trump White House."