‘Teen Mom’s’ Maci Bookout Speaks out About Farrah Abraham’s Parenting

Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout does not think Farrah Abraham’s behavior is “appropriate” for a television show that her kids are watching. The 25-year-old mother spoke out about her controversial co-star returning to the MTV show and gave her honest take on the situation.

“As far as the way I felt when she was returning, it’s not about Farrah. I don’t hold a grudge towards her. I’m not mad at her. I don’t judge her, nothing like that,” Bookout said while talking with E! News.

“But there’s also a fine line with what I find appropriate, and I just don’t think it’s appropriate for my six-year-old son to be involved with some of the things that Farrah is involved with,” she said.

Bookout continued by explaining that she doesn’t want her eldest son, Bentley Cadence Edwards, to watch some of the risqué activities in which Farrah involves herself.

“If we’re watching one scene and he’s in the front yard throwing baseball and then five seconds later they are in a strip club, to me that’s just not appropriate,” she said. “The show is going to air on Mondays and that’s going to be happening and then he has to wake up and go to school the next day with six and seven-year-olds in Kindergarten that just watched all of that happen. So it’s difficult for me because I feel like my ability to make the right choices as a parent was kind of taken away from me when they decided to bring her back.”

Even though Bookout doesn’t agree with some of Abraham’s behavior, the mother of three says that she wouldn’t reject befriending someone like Abraham just because of her decisions.

“I’ve said it in every interview today, and I think the best way to really get my point across is that, you know, my very best friend could be a stripper and do porn as long as she treats me and my family right and she’s a good person,” Bookout said. “I don’t care what she does, she is still going to be my best friend. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to involve what her choice of career is with my six-year-old son or that I’m going to expose any of that to him.”

