‘Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Schedules Wedding for This Fall

Amber Portwood has finally made moves to tie the knot.

Two years after getting engaged to Matt Baier, the Teen Mom OG stars have decided on when their wedding will happen.

The couple is planning to wed on October 13 at a venue near their Indiana home. Those aren’t the only decisions Portwood has made. She has also decided what she wants to wear.

The boutique owner has a vision of herself walking down the aisle in a ’40s-style dress.

“I want to do couture,” the 26-year-old told Us Weekly. “And whatever dress I get, I’m going to change it up a bit.”

We can’t wait to see how her 8-year-old daughter Leah is involved in the big day!

