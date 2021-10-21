‘Spy Kids’ Actress Alexa PenaVega Reveals Her Son Lost His Finger in ‘Traumatic’ Accident

Spy Kids alum Alexa PenaVega took her son Kingston, 2, on a scary trip to the hospital after a “traumatic” accident resulting in the loss of part of his middle finger. PenaVega shared on her Instagram story that she accidentally caught her son’s fingers in one of the door hinges at their home.

“While getting the kids ready for bed, I shut Kingston’s fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door,” she said on Tuesday, October 19. “His first finger is bruised and a little bloody, but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip. It was the most traumatic thing we’ve had to go through as a family. The mom guilt and the shame was really hard to get through. But thank God for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Luckily, her husband Big Time Rush member Carlos PenaVega was present to quickly save the day. “[He] swooped in like Superman,” the actress wrote. “It took a minute for all of us to process what happened. If anything, it made us all love each other even more and humbled us completely. Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened. Gosh, I love my babies.” Unfortunately, young Kingston was left without the tip of his middle finger. “They were not able to reattach the piece of his finger,” Alexa concluded. “Poor baby. But the other nine are so cute! He’ll be more than fine.”

Alexa and Carlos wed in 2014. The couple shares two other children: son Ocean, 4, and daughter Rio, 5 months. The 33-year-old mom revealed in June that she and her husband have been raising their kids all on their own, without any outside help.

“There are days that I definitely wish I did,” she shared on her Instagram Stories, adding that she and her husband work to prioritize their “self care.” “We’ll cook, we’ll clean, we’ll watch kids, we’ll work, we’ll do all that stuff all day long, but we totally feel guilty when we do stuff for ourselves which is silly because we know that’s silly. But we’re working on it.”