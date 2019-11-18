‘Sister Wives’: Maddie Brown Admits She’s Struggling With Son Axel’s ‘Terrible Twos’

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown recently opened up about parenthood, and admitted that she has been struggling with her son Axel’s “Terrible Twos.” In a post on Instagram, Brown shared a photo of Axel taking a nap and commented on what life has been like for them lately. “Some days I stare at him sleeping and promise to be more patient, more understanding, more compassionate, more laid back and I promise to not lose my temper as much, to try and understand his point of view,” she wrote.

“Then he wakes up and my promises do well. They usually lasts about 2.5 seconds into climbing onto the entertainment center and smacking the TV,” she continued. “But for now, I’ll stare at my sleeping boy and wonder at his curious mind and pray I survive him.”

Brown then added a number of hashtags to the post: “thisismotherhood, mommylove, momlife, babyboy, terribletwos, letusallpraywebothmakeitthroughthisyear, mytvhashandprintsonit, AxelJames, reallife, his favorite color is blue if you cant tell.”

Following her post, several of Browns’ fans and followers have taken to the comments section to offer support and share their experiences as well, with one writing, “I feel the same way. I’ve learned the best thing I can do is apologize to my girls when I mess up and lose my temper a little early. They know I’m human and learn it’s okay to say sorry.”

“My son is coming into the terrible twos now…and it is a struggle!” another fan exclaimed. “Last night it was nonstop whining and full blown meltdowns from the time I got home from work until the time he went to bed. But then I miss him as soon as he falls asleep! The toddler years are no joke!”

“These kids test every limit we have and make us question everything,” someone else commented. “And then in quiet moments you never knew how much you could love someone. This too shall pass, Mama. You’re doing great.”

“I always feel guilty about yelling when they’re sleeping,” one other fan said. “They look so peaceful and I forget why I was angry. Then they wake up, I hear the first scream or interrupt the first moment of craziness and I remember.”

“In this picture he resembles you. I also remember looking at my littles thinking how can this sleeping angel be such a stinker awake. You’re in good company mama,” a fifth fan offered.

