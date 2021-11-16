‘Scary Accident’ Leaves Soap Opera Actress’ Son Hospitalized

Hollyoaks alum Scarlett Bowman’s 2-year-son is recovering after he was rushed to the hospital following a “very scary accident” at home. The actress opened up about the scary incident in a Monday Instagram post alongside a photo of little Rafael with a bandaged face, revealing that the toddler fell into a glass coffee table at their home, resulting in a gruesome injury to his face. Thankfully, the little one will make a full recovery.

In her post, shared to her Instagram Story, Bowman, 35, shared that her “poor bubba fell into our almost baby proofed glass coffee table” just before bath time Friday night.Recalling the “very scary” experience, the actress said her son “had to be rushed to the hospital,” and as “no ambulance was available for up to an hour,” they “jumped into a cab.” Bowman said the injury required surgery to repair, though her son was unable to undergo the procedure as he is currently recovering from a respiratory virus.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are safe back home and resting but he will have one heck of a scar [crying face emoji]. Any scar treatments pls let me know,” the actress continued. “The scariest thing about the whole episode was that we couldn’t get an ambulance when we most needed it. Thank you Dr Cyrus for coming to our rescue [NHS].”

Little Rafael is the oldest of two children Bowman shares with husband Rob Colicci, whom she married in a romantic ceremony in Portofino, Italy back in 2016. The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Juno Rose, in August of this year, with Bowman announcing at the time, “Juno Rose Colicci Arrived earthside on 08.06.21 weighing 7 and a half pounds. We are in loveeee.” She made the announcement alongside an adorable image of Juno napping in a floral-printed outfit.

Bowman is best known for her portrayal as Maddie Morrison on Hollyoaks. The actress appeared on the Channel 4 soap opera for 121 episodes between 2011 and 2012 before her character was killed in a bus crash, according to the Daily Mail. Since her Hollyoaks exit, Bowman has started the company Projects On Walls, which focuses “sourcing and curating art for residential and commercial interiors.” Bowman also previously appeared in the TV series short The Cut as Rosa Willis from 2009 until 2010.