Scarlett Johansson Watched 'Home Alone 3' With Her 6-Year-Old Daughter to See If She'd Recognize Her

Scarlett Johansson reveals she and her daughter have been watching a ton of 90's nostalgic movies while stuck in the house amid the coronavirus pandemic. The star tells People there was one movie that she was hoping 6-year-old Rose Dorothy would recognize her in. The duo watched Home Alone 3 –– in which an 11-year-old Scarlett Johansson makes a cameo as Molly Pruitt in the Macauley Culkin-led movie. "We definitely dug back into the nostalgic '90s movies," she told the outlet. "I just wanted her to make the discovery," she says with a laugh. "Of course, she didn't because how can an 11-year-old me remind her of me now? And I said, 'Who's that person?!' She was like, 'You?'"

Otherwise, Johansson says she's been spending her recent time at becoming closer with her new family. The Black Widow star quietly married SNL star Colin Jost in October. She's additionally been adjusting to her new role as the creative director for Jason Karp's company HumanCo's Snow Days, of which she's also an investor. The company is responsible for creating a healthier version of pizza bites. "I think it just made sense, especially because I have a 6-year-old daughter," the actress said of the idea. "I know what it is to look for both of those things, convenience and the nutrition," she added. "And wouldn't it be so great to just reach in [the freezer] and just know that you have this trusted brand that's delicious, and doesn't make you feel terrible?"

The mother admits, though, it's not hard to get her daughter to eat healthy foods in the home. "It's funny, but I think I never really had to trick her into eating healthy," she says. She uses the "one bite rule" –– a lesson she learned from her mother –– with her six-year-old. A lesson she learned from her own mother "I think [it's best] just letting kids discover food that way without making it feel like a chore," she says.

"I've never tried to force my kid to eat anything she didn't like, and I never tried to hide any foods from her because I was trying to pack in an extra carrot," Johansson adds. "I'm just like, 'If you don't like carrots, you don't have to eat them.'"