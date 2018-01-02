Sarah Stage Works out With Her Baby: ‘Please Don’t Body Shame’

Sarah Stage posted a work out montage on Instagram where she’s seen exercising with her infant son in her arms. The controversial model and mother asked her followers, “please don’t body shame .. again ! As we are all different shapes and sizes.”

Stage is known as a model and an active persona in the online fitness world. However, she really rose to Internet fame during her first pregnancy in 2015. She became known as “the six-pack mom” — as her abs never disappeared throughout her whole pregnancy.

Because of her minuscule baby bump, many commenters accused her of carrying a malnourished baby for the sake of her own vanity. However, her son was born right on schedule, weighing almost nine pounds. The same happened this year, when Stage’s body barely changed shape to bring her second child into the world in October, weighing 7.2 pounds.

Stage credits her healthy lifestyle and love of exercise for the shape she’s in. She also reminds her followers often that everyone’s body is different, yet each of her posts becomes a heated debate about health and motherhood in the comment section.

This latest video at least seems to show that Stage’s two children enjoy their quality time with their mom while she works out. Stage’s 2-year-old does squats and lunges along with his model mother — the workout is indistinguishable from play for him. Meanwhile, the infant rests comfortably in her arms throughout the action, oblivious that his 7-pound body is helping his mother stay toned.