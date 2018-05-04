Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Daughters at New York City Ballet’s Spring Gala

Sarah Jessica Parker and her 8-year-old twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance at New York City Ballet’s Spring Gala on Thursday night, with the trio looking spring-ready in a collection of pastel-colored dresses.

Parker wore a sheer knee-length dress with a collar and silk accents, accessorizing with silver heels and a ballet-inspired bun. Her daughters both sported floral dresses, tiny purses, matching flats and headbands to hold back their hair.

Ahead of the event, Parker shared a few detail shots of her girls getting ready for the gala.

“Special night @nycballet and my wee dates are getting ready,” she wrote next to a photo of one of her daughters’ curled hair.

“The ‘baby,’” she wrote next to another similar photo. “Time to get dressed!”

Next, she shared a snap of one of the girls’ shoes, writing, “Shoes moving toward @nycballet Spring gala. With my gals.”

Lastly, she posted a photo of a banner promoting the NYCB’s tribute to famed choreographer Jerome Robbins with the caption, “Oh beautiful, talented @nycballet ballet dancers, we can’t wait to see you. X, SJ and daughters.”

Robbins was one of the co-founders of the New York City Ballet, and the organization is honoring him with a year-long celebration marking the centennial of his birth called “Robbins 100.”

Parker and husband Matthew Broderick both served on the NYCB’s 2018 Spring Gala Honorary Committee, which helped organize the event. Broderick and the couple’s 15-year-old son, James Wilkie, didn’t attend the event.

The Sex and the City star recently spoke to People about raising her kids, sharing that her twins have firmly established themselves as two different people.

“They have different interests,” she said. “They’re really devoted to each other, but they’ll also say, ‘I need time away from her.’ Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That’s Tabitha’s idea.”

The mom of three also gushed over her son, as well as his group of friends.

“Sometimes I just sit on the stairs because they’re all in the kitchen, eating all the food, and I listen,” she shared. “And I’m so charmed by their conversation. I’m so happy with the young man he’s becoming.”

