Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Baby Bump Steals the Spotlight at ‘Fate of the Furious’ Premiere

Rosie Huntington-Whitely is absolutely glowing!

The model took to the red carpet on Saturday to support her fiancé, Jason Statham at the premiere of The Fate and the Furious. Accompanying the two of them to his action-packed franchise blockbuster was Huntington-Whiteley’s growing bump that stunned in a sleek black dress.

The 29-year-old dressed her blossoming bump in a gorgeous black gown that featured a thigh-high slit, which showed off her toned legs. With her hair pinned back and her makeup on fleek, the Transformers star wowed the crowds.

The Victoria’s Secret model announced her pregnancy in February with a sweet Instagram snap of her growing baby bump in a bikini.

This will be the couple’s first baby.

Statham is new to the Fast and Furious franchise, with The Fate of the Furious hitting theaters on April 14.

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham A post shared by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

