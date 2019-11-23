Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Are Identical as They Grab Lunch Together

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe are notoriously similar-looking, and their latest picture together proves that nothing has changed. Witherspoon and her 20-year-old daughter, whose father is Ryan Phillippe, had a lunch date together on Thursday at sweetgreen, a restaurant in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles. As the pair munched on salads, the 43-year-old Big Little Lies actress, snapped a selfie with Phillippe, who was sitting across the table.

Witherspoon is shown rocking a black shirt, gold necklaces and a navy beanie, and Phillippe is bundled up in a brown coat and accessorizes with a teal headband.

The picture has racked up 1.2 million likes, with commenters including Gabriel Union, Holly Williams, Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton freaking out over how much the mother-daughter duo look alike.

Lunch with my girl 🥰

This quick lunch comes in the midst of a busy point in Witherspoon’s career. She starred in Season 2 of Big Little Lies earlier in 2019 and is in the midst of the rollout of The Morning Show, her Apple TV+ series that also stars Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. She’s also prepping for her upcoming Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere, the sequel to the 2016 animated movie Sing, and Legally Blonde 3, in which she will reprise her role as Elle Woods.

While she also has a load of projects she’s producing and bringing to the screen, Witherspoon has said that acting is her true “passion.”

“It’s my number one passion,” Witherspoon told NPR’s Terry Gross on an episode of Fresh Air. “I talk a lot about producing … but every day I’m on set feels like such an enormous privilege to be a storyteller in this world. And I started as a little girl, as a storyteller, and I will be a storyteller ’till the day I die. I just love it. It’s my favorite thing to do at dinner parties, too, so invite me over, Terry … I just love spinning a story. It’s really what I was born to do.”

In that same interview, she talks about how she has took her career more into her own hands after facing a lack of female-focused stories in Hollywood.

“I know what to do,” she says. “I know every producer in Hollywood. I know how to get a movie from book to script to screen, and I know how to market it.”