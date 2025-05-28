Reality TV Star and Model Wife Announce Birth of Baby Boy

Oliver Proudlock is officially a dad of two after his wife Emma Louise Connolly gave birth to their second child this month.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 36, and his model wife, 33, announced the birth of their son Levi Fox Proudlock on Thursday, May 15 with a black-and-white photo from the hospital room.

“He’s here,” Connolly captioned the sweet family photo. “Our hearts are fuller, our home louder, and our arms forever occupied. Levi Fox Proudlock, the perfect piece to complete our family of four.”

The couple’s famous friends were quick to congratulate the couple on their son’s arrival, with fellow Made In Chelsea star Hattie Smith writing, “Ahhhh congratulations guys, the most amazing news!!!!!” Giovanna Fletcher commented, “Oh my loves!!! Huge congratulations!!! Xxxx.” Jamie Laing and his wife Sophie Habboo reacted with a string of heart emojis.

Proudlock and Connolly, who tied the knot in 2022 and are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Bonnie, announced on New Year’s Day that their family would be growing by one this year. In a joint social media post, the couple shared the news with a video featuring their daughter, who adorably kissed Connolly’s visible baby bump.

“2024, thank you for the greatest gift ever! Our hearts and hands are gonna be fuller than ever in 2025, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Connolly wrote. “Sending love and wishing you all the happiest of New Years. Yeah Baby!”

In the days since officially becoming a family of four, the proud parents haven’t shied away from documenting their lives with their newborn, with Produlock sweetly sharing in one update that ”nothing beats these snuggles with my homie Levi.” The dad of two has also given a glimpse into how little Bonnie is adjusting to her role as big sister, revealing that the tot is adorably obsessed with her little brother. In one post, which captured the moment Bonnie and Levi first met, the siblings could be seen adorably cuddling. In another, she gently comforted little Levi as he cried.

Proudlock is best known for his time on Made In Chelsea. He appeared on the hit British reality show in 2020. Connolly, meanwhile, is a Scottish model, fashion blogger, and reality TV star who has represented brands such as H&M, Magnum, and Essedue Sunglasses.

The pair first connected on Facebook and messages each other for four years before eventually meeting in person for the first time in 2014, Produlock previously revealed on the Dangerous Dinners Podcast. Following their 2018 engagement, the couple exchanged vows in a small church ceremony in Fulham, London in December 2020. They welcomed their daughter less than two years later in May 2022.