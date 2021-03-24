Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Gives Birth on Bathroom Floor

✖

The newest member of the royal family made a unique entrance into the world. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, gave birth to her third child with husband Mike Tindall on Sunday, welcoming her baby boy named Lucas Philip Tindall not in a hospital, but "on the bathroom floor."

News of the little one's birth was confirmed by Mike, who opened up about his son’s dramatic entrance on the Monday episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby. Mike explained that their bundle of joy, who joins older siblings Mia Grace, 7, and Lena Elizabeth, 2, "arrived very quickly" and they "didn't make it to the hospital." Instead, Tindall gave birth "on the bathroom floor" with a little help from a family friend named Dolly, who has been at the births of the couple's two other children and "recognized that we wouldn't have gotten to hospital in time.”"

"So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace," Mike shared. :Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the position and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

The little one arrived at 6 p.m. local time on Sunday night, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces, with Mike praising his wife, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, as a "warrior." He said, "we could never judge a woman in terms of what they have to go through, childbirth. But no, she was back up. We went for a walk this morning." He also revealed that their two daughters, who were elsewhere during their little brother’s birth, are "over the moon," adding that "the best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon he's wrapped up, he's skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we're doing."

News of the birth was also confirmed by a spokeswoman for the couple, who told The Telegraph, "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall." According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh," whom little Lucas pays tribute to with his middle name, "are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow." As noted in the statement, Lucas is the Queen's 10th great-grandchild. He is 22nd in line to the British throne. His parents, met in 2003 and tied the knot at the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland, in July 2011, announced in December they were expecting.