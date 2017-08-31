Pink Shares Pic of 8-Month-Old ‘Meatball’ Son Watching Her at VMAs From Home

All eyes were on Pink and her daughter Sunday night at the MTV Video Music Awards during the pop star’s touching acceptance speech for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — but many were wondering about the whereabouts of Pink’s youngest child, 8-month-old Jameson.

Turns out all the bright lights and loud music may have been too much for Pink and hubby Carey Hart’s son, as Pink shared an adorable Instagram of the tot watching his mom on TV.

“Little meatball watching his mama,” she captioned a photo of the back of Jameson’s head watching Pink during the live show’s red carpet countdown.

The 37-year-old rocker’s comment section was immediately flooded with kind words like “so cute” and “adorable” about the “little meatball,” while others congratulated the singer on her speech at the awards show.

During her acceptance speech, Pink made her daughter, 6-year-old Willow Sage, the star of the show and told the audience and viewers about self love and acceptance.

The rocker and mom shared a candid story about Willow Sage telling her she felt ugly “because I look like a boy.”

Pink told the audience that she went home and made a Power Point presentation for her daughter, “and in that presentation were androgynous rock stars, artists that lived their truth, are probably made fun of every day of their life, and carry on and wave their flag and inspire the rest of us.”

She included Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Prince and George Michael in her presentation.

“When people make fun of me, that’s what they use,” Pink told her daughter. “They say that I look like a boy, or I’m too masculine, or I have too many opinions, or my body is too strong.” She made sure to press the fact that she doesn’t change who she is based off how people make fun of her, and that those qualities make her who she is.

“So, baby girl, we don’t change,” the singer recalled telling her little one. “We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty.”

After the show, Pink retweeted a video of her daughter singing along during Pink’s performance, writing that it was the “Best thing I have EVER SEEN.”

Pink is known for staunchly defending herself and her parenting style against mommy shamers, so it makes sense that she would inspire body confidence in her 6-year-old.

Last month, she shut down haters after posting an Instagram photo cooking with her kids. In the pic, she wore Jameson in a baby carrier while cooking at the stove. Willow was perched on the counter next to the stove.

Comments like “Cute photo but please don’t cook wearing the baby,” and “I babywear all the time except when I’m cooking hot meals” flooded the singer’s comment section.

Not one to take criticism lying down, Pink clapped back against the shamers, writing in the comments that she was glad the majority of the comments on her post were supportive.

“I’m relieved that most of you see the ridiculousness of the comment situation,” she wrote. “Lord help us all.”