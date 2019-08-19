Pink Lays out Challenge to Critics to ‘Miss Her’ With Mom Shaming Comments

Pink is once again going at it with “mom shaming” critics on her social posts. This time around, the musician’s battle against the parenting police takes a small twist because it involves the singer going on the offensive. On Sunday, Pink set out a challenge for her critics worldwide. Just for one day, she wants people to attempt to complete this one task according to InTouch Weekly.

“I’d like to propose a worldwide internet challenge to anyone reading this today. Go ONE day without criticizing someone online. Let’s call it the MISS ME WITH THE BULLS–T CHALLENGE. And if it feels good, hey, why not go TWO DAYS. But let’s start with one for the overzealous out there. [one day at a time] [only love],” Pink captioned a photo of husband Carey Hart reading a book alongside daughter willow, 8.

It earned a repost from the singer’s husband along with some added commentary.

“I think it’s a long shot, but I’m optimistic!!!,” Hart captioned the shot on his own account.

The comes a month after Pink shut down comments on most of her posts on Instagram. This isn’t always the case, opening her up to some criticism as she goes along as she selectively chooses which photos don’t need extra commentary.

“Just a friendly reminder to those of you that need it: there will be no more comments on this page! Hahahaha! looks like you’re gonna have to go tell it on the mountain!!!!! Good luck to ya! And to everyone else; I love you forever,” the singer wrote on a post of her husband riding a pool float.

As some fans have noted, this policy seems to be hit or miss, with plenty of posts still allowing comments and others taking them off the table.

It isn’t a surprise that the singer made this decision, though. She has faced a slew of criticism for harmless parenting decisions in just the past few months alone.

Not only did she recently have to defend her children playing in the Berlin Holocaust memorial, something defenders pointed out was its purpose set out by the architect. And then she seemed to take a true personal hit on a photo of her son without a diaper after swimming.

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?” The singer wrote on an edited version of the photo at the time. “As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper…Here’s a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face.”