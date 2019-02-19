Pink’s 2-Year-Old Son Rides Electric Motorbike Like Dad Carey Hart

Pink and Carey Hart’s son, Jameson Moon took a ride on an electric motorbike on Monday at just 2 years old.

Hart, a former professional motocross competitor, has taken flack for allowing his kids to try out dangerous stunts before. Undeterred, the athlete posted a video of his toddler on an electric balance bike this week, praising his natural ability. Jameson wore a helmet and rolled along a smooth indoor floor, with Hart at his side holding the fender.

“Jamo blows me away!!!!” Hart wrote in the caption. “Today at the shop I broke out his @ridestacyc electric bike. Literally his first go he made it the length of my shop! I was a little nervous about the throttle, but he picked it up instantly.”

“Not bad for 2 years old,” Hart went on. “Gonna have my hands full lol.”

The youngster was surrounded by tools and full-sized motorcycles in the shop setting. His sister was nearby playing with a bright pink scooter, and at least one other person watched from the sidelines. Jameson held his feet up at his side, touching the ground when necessary, rather than resting them on the sides.

Fans were floored by Jameson’s coordination at such a young age. Many commenters praised him, predicting he would be as successful as his father some day.

“That’s amazing. My almost 3 year old can’t get the hang of a bike,” oen fan wrote. “I am thinking of taking the peddles off because of Jameson.”

The bike Hart had his son on is called a STAYCYC, and is designed specifically for toddlers. It is recommended for ages 3 to 7, and helps kids developing riding and balance skills at a young age, allowing them to walk over the bike and use their legs more freely.

Still, this is not the first time the 2-year-old has rolled around on two wheels. In December, Hart posted a photo of Jameson on a bright red bicycle, apparently a birthday present. The bike had sturdy training wheels on the back, but as always some fans thought it might be too much for the young man.

Hart has turned these detractors away at every step. He has posted many videos of his kids enjoying the action sports that made up his career. In some, they have been pictured riding with him a full-sized dirt bike, while in others they have been shown at skate parks, on ski slopes or even target shooting with a rifle.