Photos of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at Daughter Sophia’s High School Graduation Come Out

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy attended their daughter’s high school graduation on Monday night, and new photos show the emotional night.

Huffman pleaded guilty to paying a $15,000 bribe to get her daughter, Sophia Grace into a top college last month. That is not stopping her from being there when she can for the teenager, no matter how other parents might feel. Huffman and her husband, Macy, were with Sophia at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, where her high school graduation was held.

In photos published by The Daily Mail, Huffman could be seen mingling with other parents and standing by her daughter, looking encouraging. Sophia appeared glad that her parents were there for her big night, and reportedly mouthed “I love you” to one of her former teachers as she collected her diploma.

Sophia also performed at the graduation ceremony in both a theater piece and a chorus. She recited a soliloquy with one group, then changed into a floral dress to sing along with the ensemble. Finally, she donned a brilliant white cap and gown to accept her diploma.

Macy was at the venue too, cheering on his daughter when he could. At one point, the actor slipped out of a side door to take a phone call. He and Huffman reportedly encountered reporters and photographers at one point but declined to take questions.

Still, the scandal factored into the family’s triumphant night, as they made a discrete exit through the loading dock to avoid the crowds and cameras. Huffman is one of the most famous parents indicted back in March as part of a massive conspiracy to pay bribes for college admission.

Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to Rick Singer, a supposed college admission adviser who authorities say was actually passing bribes between wealthy parents and college officials. Singer reportedly forwarded Huffman’s money to an SAT proctor, who assisted Sophia on her test and then corrected some of her answers before submitting it.

Now, Sophia plans to take at least a year off before enrolling in college, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. Aside from the public pressure she must be under, she is also enduring the criminal sentencing of her mother and possibly her father. Huffman struck a plea deal with prosecutors and will likely get somewhere between four and ten months in prison.

“They are definitely planning a lot of quality family time,” the source said. “The girls are very close to their mom and dad and have been sympathetic throughout. They will do anything they can to be there for their mother.”