Photo Evidence Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes are Actually Twins

Suri Cruise has long been Katie Holmes‘ mini-me, but we now have photographic evidence that the two are actually the same person.
Holmes posted a throwback photo on Instagram last week of herself at age 6 cheering on her sister’s basketball team, sporting a big pom-pom and an even bigger grin. In the vintage snap, the actress looks nearly identical to her 10-year-old daughter.
For comparison, check out a few recent snaps of Suri and prepare to be amazed by the power of genetics.
Like mother, like daughter!