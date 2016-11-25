Photo Evidence Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes are Actually Twins

(Photo: Twitter / @umagyvoni9)

Suri Cruise has long been Katie Holmes‘ mini-me, but we now have photographic evidence that the two are actually the same person.

Holmes posted a throwback photo on Instagram last week of herself at age 6 cheering on her sister’s basketball team, sporting a big pom-pom and an even bigger grin. In the vintage snap, the actress looks nearly identical to her 10-year-old daughter.

#tbt me at age 6 cheering on my sister’s basketball team ❤️ #girlpower #family #sisters #ohio A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Nov 17, 2016 at 10:39am PST

For comparison, check out a few recent snaps of Suri and prepare to be amazed by the power of genetics.

Strong little girls that will become strong women. Let’s keep fighting to make it a better world for our children❤️ A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Nov 14, 2016 at 12:01pm PST

My sweetie ❤️ #setlife #gratitude A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 16, 2016 at 12:59pm PDT

Like mother, like daughter!