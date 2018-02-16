Nicky Hilton and Husband James Rothschild Expecting Second Child

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild are expecting their second child together, the Daily Mail reports.

A rep for Hilton Rothschild confirmed the news, telling People, “The couple are thrilled about the new addition to their family.”

The couple is already parents to daughter Lily Grace, who turns one on Saturday.

“It’s Lily’s first birthday July 8 so they are excited,” a source told the Daily Mail. “They always wanted to give Lily-Grace a sibling close in age, like they both have.”

Hilton Rothschild is 33 and her big sister, Paris Hilton, is 36.

The mom-to-be was spotted attending the Valentino Haute Couture runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, where she sported a pink cape mini dress and cradled her stomach in photos, sparking rumors that she is expecting.

.@NickyHilton at the Valentino Fashion Show in Paris on July 5, 2017 pic.twitter.com/gJHtviJrNM — Hilton World (@HiltonWorld) July 5, 2017

Last fall, the socialite told E! News that being mom to Lily Grace is “heaven.”

“I love it! I love it!” she said. “I have an alarm clock for the next 18 years, about 5:30 a.m. every single day. But I love it! Waking up to that face—it’s heaven.”

Hilton Rothschild added that she’s figured out how to arrange her schedule to spend as much time as possible with her daughter.

“I always time everything to leave during a naptime so I’m not missing anything,” she said.

