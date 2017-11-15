Miranda Kerr Expecting Second Child

Miranda Kerr is going to be a mom — again! PEOPLE reports that the 34-year-old model is expecting her second child and first with husband Evan Spiegel.

“Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” her rep said in a statement Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kerr is already mom to 6-year-old son Flynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Kerr and 27-year-old Snapchat CEO Spiegel tied the knot in May at an intimate event at Spiegel’s home after getting engaged in July 2016.

The nuptials in May included less than 50 guests and lasted less than half an hour.

“The ceremony was 20 minutes. Miranda and Evan had written vows that they shared. It was a very emotional ceremony. Miranda looked like a princess,” a second source told PEOPLE, adding of the bride’s suit-clad son, “He was dancing around and in the best mood.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model and ex-husband Bloom have been fairly open about their amicable divorce and co-parenting situation.

“With Miranda, there was a sense that I don’t want my son to go back through the internet where people made up lies. Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship,” Bloom told Elle U.K. in May. “We co-parent really well.”

The Lord of the Rings actor, who split from Kerr in 2013 after three years of marriage, also shared a sweet Instagram post on Kerr’s birthday in April. “#HAPPY BIRTHDAY to an amazing mother, co-parent and friend,” he captioned the photo of a birthday gift from Flynn.

On balancing her career and married life, Kerr told Net-a-Porter’s digital magazine The Edit in September, “At work, I’m like, ‘We need to do this!’ and, ‘This needs to happen!’ But at home, I slip into my feminine and empower Evan to be in his masculine.”