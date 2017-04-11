Michael Buble’s Wife Luisana Lopilato Confirms Son Is ‘Well’

Luisana Lopilato, Michael Bublé‘s wife, has given an update on son Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer in November.

“Thank God, my son is well,” the actress said at a press conference, according to E! News. ” When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this.”

The 3-year-old had been in Los Angeles to undergo treatment, but now the family has returned to their home in Argentina.

“My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups,” she shared. “But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow. Seeing Noah grow and being happy gave me the strength to return and finish this film.”

Lopilato and Bublé both put their professional lives on hold while focusing on their son’s health and the care and attention they provided have paid off.

“My faith in the fact God had a miracle helped me. I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family,” Lopilato added. “As a family we were always very united and we fought this together. We did everything we could for our son, so he would come through this.”

After four months of chemotherapy, their brave little boy is now cancer free.

