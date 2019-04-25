Meghan Markle Reportedly Might Break Tradition and Choose African Baby Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t afraid of breaking royal tradition, and they may do just that with the name they give to their first royal baby.

According to etiquette expert Myka Meier, who spoke to The Sun, the royal couple may stray away from a traditional name paying homage to royal ancestors and instead choose a moniker for their little prince or princess reflecting their love of Africa or even Markle’s American roots.

“In the wedding she had several nods to her American heritage and I think we will see the same with the baby. I think we will see them playing with a middle name. I don’t believe it will be one of Meghan’s family’s names,” Meier said. “But I do believe it could be a name with a significant meaning. Maybe something symbolic of their travels together.”

While Meier believes that the littlest royal’s “first name will be British and classic,” she believes the couple will be “a little more playful” when it comes to the middle name.

“Maybe they could have a middle name that is symbolic of their work that they do together, or a country they have visited or have a mutual love of,” she said. “They don’t have the same pressure that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have, in terms of next in line to the throne.”

Currently, The William Hill Agency has Diana as the top contender for a first name at 4/1, a name that would pay homage to the royal baby’s grandmother, the late Princess Diana. Victoria, Alice, Grace, and Elizabeth, all with royal ties, round out the top five for a little princess.

As for a little prince, betting odds place Albert, Arthur, and James as the top contenders.

The top-sitting names would fall in line with the typical style of royal baby names. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children – Prince George Alexander Louis, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis Arthur Charles – all have royal names tracing back to their ancestors. Both William and Harry also pay homage to those that came before them.

However, a name selection paying homage to Africa wouldn’t be entirely unusual for the royal couple, as the continent is close to their hearts. The couple visited Botswana together shortly after they began dating and continue to do charity work throughout the continent. It has also been speculated that the royal couple could move to Africa following their child’s birth.