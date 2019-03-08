Meghan Markle Jokes She Feels ‘Embryonic Kicking of Feminism’ While Cradling Baby Bump

Meghan Markle’s brand of humor has been on full display in her last months of pregnancy, recently joking that she feels the “embryonic kicking of feminism” from her baby bump.

The Duchess of Sussex was a guest at an International Women’s Day event at King’s College London Friday, along with singer Annie Lennox, model Adwoa Aboah and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard. During the talk, chair Anne McElvoy asked how the bump was “treating” Markle.

“Very well!” Marke said through a laugh. “It’s funny, I’ve actually been joking in the past few weeks…I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy is, ‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.’”

Markle added, “I loved that, so boy or girl, or whatever it is, we hope that’s the case.”

According to The Mirror, Markle also spoke about how important it is to give young girls access to education around the world, adding that “it really does solve so many of the world’s problems.”

Markle also explained how she discovered feminism after realizing a commercial was sexist when she was only 11 years old.

“Truth be told, at 11, I didn’t even know what sexism meant. I just knew that something struck me internally that was telling me it was wrong, and I knew that it was wrong,” the former Suits actress explained. “It really set up the trajectory for me to say, if there was a wrong, if there is a lack of justice, and there is an inequality, then someone needs to do something. And why not me?”

Later, Markle showed support for a group helping to break down stigmas against menstruation in some communities.

“When you see how many girls are hindered and taken out of school simply because they’re ashamed about going through that transition in life, or because no one wants to talk to them about it because they don’t have what they need and they’re using old rags — literally… which of course is propelling disease and so many other symptoms that come from this,” Markle said.

“At the end of the day, we are doing our part just to normalise the conversation,” she continued. “That’s the first step. Because again this is 50 per cent of the population that’s affected by something that can also end up creating the most beautiful thing in the world. So it’s a strange one that it’s ended up becoming so stigmatized.”

Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in late April to early May. The couple has chosen not to learn the baby’s gender before its birth and are planning a gender-neutral nursery. However, one report suggests they did learn if it is a boy or a girl.

“They’ve decided not to find out the sex,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. “But according to sources who are helping with [their new home] renovations, the nursery itself is going to be very modern. Don’t expect to see any baby pink or baby blue. Apparently, it’s going to be a monochrome palette — whites and grays, I’m told, will be the color theme for baby Sussex’s nursery.”

Photo credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images