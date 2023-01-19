'Married at First Sight' Couple Welcome Baby Girl Named Aury

Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are officially parents! The couple, who met and married during Season 12 of the Lifetime reality show, welcomed their first child together, daughter Aury Bella, on Tuesday. "We're so excited to announce the newest addition to the Morales fam bam is here! Baby girl made her way into the world on 1/3/23," the couple told PopCulture.com in a statement. "Our lives have changed for the better. Welcome to the world Aury Bella Morales!"

Sharing a photo of their little girl to Instagram, the couple revealed the reasoning behind their firstborn's name. "Aury Bella Morales (meaning Golden Beauty) made her debut on 01/03/2023 at 3:23PM!" the couple wrote in a joint statement. "Our little lucky charm is finally here #newparents."

The reality TV couple first confirmed their big news in July. "I'm beyond grateful and excited for my new title, Mommy!" Myles told PEOPLE at the time. "The fact that God chose me to be a parent is remarkable. Although I'm scared as heck to give birth and constantly think about the 'what ifs' due to health issues, I'm overly excited to bring new life into the world."

In August, the two announced they were expecting a little girl after releasing pink smoke from a cannon. "Baby Girl is on the way!!!" Myles wrote on Instagram at the time. "Although @vincentjmorales and I both said gender didn't matter, we are elated and look forward to Baby Girl's debut! You're already so loved and adored our little cutie. We're praying for a healthy baby and healthy Mama through delivery!"

"A sweet Baby Girl!!! We're so excited and blessed," the mom-to-be told PEOPLE at the time. "I 100% see myself being a Girl Mom and definitely Vincent as a Girl Dad! I cannot wait to witness their bond. This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger!" Myles continued that her family was looking forward to expanding in the future. "I'm still in awe that someone will be calling me Mama soon, but I'm thrilled to take on this new role!" she said at the time. "I believe we'll be amazing parents with a wonderful support system." Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.