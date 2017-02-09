Maker of ATV Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Crashed Makes Statement

(Photo: Instagram / @jamielynnspears)

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ 8-year-old daughter Maddie Aldridge was severely hurt in an ATV accident. She is currently awake and talking.

Though it’s difficult to tell what model Maddie was driving during the accident, it’s known that the family owns a2015 Polaris RZR 170, which Maddie had gotten on her seventh birthday. According to the owner’s manual, children under the age of 10 should not ride or operate the ATV.

“Children differ in skills, physical abilities, and judgment … Permit continued use only if you determine that your child has the ability and maturity to operate safely,” continues the manual.

“The safety of our riders is our absolute top priority,” a representative for the Polaris company said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Spears gave birth to Maddie at just 17 years old and opened up to Womanista in an exclusive interview about her close relationship with her daughter.

