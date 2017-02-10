Madonna Reveals Names of Adopted Twin Daughters

Madonna was granted an adoption order to adopt two young girls from Malawi this week by a Malawian judge, and the mom of six revealed her new daughters’ names in an emotional Instagram post Thursday.

The girls, named Estere and Stelle, lost their mother shortly after their birth, although their father is still alive, Entertainment Tonight shares.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for four years since they were five days old,” Madonna wrote alongside a photo of other children at the orphanage.

Madonna then gushed about Home of Hope directors Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, calling them “generous” and “compassionate.”

“Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there,” the singer explained of the charity. She also included a link for fans to get involved or donate to the organization.

Madonna had previously shared a photo of her new daughters, writing that she was “overjoyed” to call them part of her family. The singer also adopted her now 11-year-old son, David, from Malawi in 2007, and daughter, Mercy, also 11, from the country in 2009.

There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for 4 years since they were 5 days old. Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to. Raising Malawi.org . Every little bit helps!!! 🙏🏻💘🌺🌸🌼🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🦋🦋😘💘🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Related:

Madonna Shares Beautiful Photo With Newly Adopted Twin Daughters

Madonna Boasts About Outliving Bowie, Prince & More in Acceptance Speech

Madonna Is One Proud Mom as Daughter Mercy James Sweeps Her Gymnastics Competition