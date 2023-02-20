John Travolta's Daughter Ella Posts Heartwarming Tribute for His 69th Birthday

In honor of his 69th birthday, John Travolta's daughter Ella posted a heartwarming tribute to her loving dad. The Grease actor celebrated his big day on Saturday, Feb. 18, with Ella taking to Instagram the next to share a photo of them together and write, "Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero. The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy."

Down in the post comments, Travolta wrote back to his daughter, "I love you to my dearest Ella. More than you know." In addition to Travolta's comment, many shared birthday wishes for the actor. "Wishing Pa Travolta many blessings at his new age. You have become so pretty. May God bless you too and keep you all in good health," one person commented. "Happy birthday to one of the most wonderful beings that exists! Thank you for being such an incredible artist and person," someone else added.

The birthday post comes nearly three years since Travola's wife and Ella's mother, actress Kelly Preston passed away. In 2021, Travolta sat down with Esquire Spain and, during the conversation, he spoke about how he has tried to approach parenting his children in the wake of Preston's passing. "The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours," the actor said. "That's my experience."

Travolta and Preston shared 22-year-old Ella, and 12-year-old son Ben together, as well as late son Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16. "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives," Travolta continued at the time. "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely 10 years old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

On July 12, 2020, Travolta made the sad announcement that Preston had died, writing in a post on Instagram, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

Travolta continued, "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.

All my love."