Lil Xan and Pregnant Fiance Annie Smith Tease They Could Be ‘Married Tomorrow’ After Baby News

Lil Xan and fiancée Annie Smith may be headed down the aisle before they welcome their first child together.

Just one day after announcing that they are expecting, Smith opened up about more exciting news for the couple, revealing that she and Xan, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, could be getting married as soon as “tomorrow.”

“He wants us to go get married secretly, Vegas or something,” Smith, an 18-year-old content creator, told Us Weekly. “Then have a little party with our family and then six months after that, have a wedding with friends and extended people…do a big party thing later down the line. We haven’t really decided, we’re very go with the flow, we might go and get married tomorrow, who knows!”

Smith had initially hinted that she and Lil Xan may be hearing wedding bells sometime soon when she announced on Monday that they are expecting.

“happy valentine’s day my love,” she wrote. “i could go on and on about how beyond grateful and lucky i am to have you by my side in life. but today to keep it simple and honest, i love you to the moon and stars, always baby. i cannot wait to call myself your wife soon.”

The couple began dating shortly after Lil Xan and his former girlfriend Noah Cyrus broke things off in September, the expecting parents having been “best friends” for more than two years before deciding to make things more serious. Although only “officially dating” for around five or six months, the couple quietly became engaged not long after, and they’re eager to head down the aisle just as fast.

“We have been talking about [getting engaged] forever, we always said, ‘Let’s just go and get married,’” Smith said. “We’re pretty unconventional, we didn’t know how to go about it. We were at home together and knew we were going to get married, but he officially proposed while we were at home and the ring is being customized by Ice Box in Atlanta right now.”

According to Smith, both her and Xan’s parents are as supportive and excited of their fast-tracked relationship as they are.

“My parents already knew, Diego’s parents love me, my parents love him, we all get along really well,” she said. “All of our families knew we wanted kids and to get married, so they were so excited…it wasn’t a huge shock to them.”

Although Cyrus has not directly commented on the news that her ex is expecting, she seemingly reacted when sharing a photo of herself crying in a car on Monday, just hours after the pregnancy news broke.