Lil Xan’s Fiancee Says She Had Miscarriage Scare

Lil Xan’s pregnant fiancée Annie Smith had to be rushed to urgent care after she thought she was suffering a miscarriage.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Feb. 27, the content creator revealed that she had to seek medical care after she experienced bleeding that she believed meant she was losing her baby — her first child with the 22-year-old rapper.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I went to urgent care because I started bleeding vaginally, and I was afraid that I was having a miscarriage,” Smith said. “The reason they gave me an ultrasound was because … they had to make sure that everything was OK.”

“[He] didn’t go with me … because he was in a totally different city. I called him, and I was bawling my eyes out, saying that I thought I was losing the baby, and it was really, really hard,” she continued. “He, of course, rushed over as fast as he could, but it was a really quick appointment. By the time he got there, I was done.”

Smith and the musician, who began dating shortly after his breakup with Noah Cyrus in September, announced that they are expecting their first child together earlier this month.

“I wanted to wait, but I just can’t leave my fans in the dark,” Lil Xan wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s official. I’m going to be a father. I love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey, and I’ve never felt more happy in my life. All of you are invited to the gender reveal party I promise!”

Their pregnancy, however, has come under the microscope after a number of ultrasound photos, shared during a Feb. 22 YouTube video titled “FIRST BABY PICTURES!!,” sparked rumors that the pregnancy was being faked. Several viewers soon began to speculate that the photos, taken at the 9-week mark, were actually taken from Google Image, though Smith has denied the accusations.

“As soon as I saw it, I showed Diego and was like, ‘What the f—?” she recalled in an Instagram Story shortly after the rumors sparked. “He was shocked. We were both so confused and didn’t understand what was going on.”

According to Smith, “a person has already admitted to photoshopping the pictures… This person hates me and thinks Diego is better off with somebody else.”

While the parents-to-be are dodging the rumors as they prepare to welcome their baby on the way, they also have marriage on the mind, with Smith previously stating that she and Lil Xan could be getting married as soon as “tomorrow.”