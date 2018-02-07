Source: New Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘Not Officially Living Together’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are happy new parents to their baby daughter, Stormi, but sources close to the couple say they’re co-parenting, not cohabitating.

The insider spoke to People, saying that the young couple is happy with the way things are, and they’re not in a hurry to change the situation.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” the source said. “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

The source reiterated that Jenner, 20, and Scott, 25, have no immediate plans to get married.

“They’re not in rush,” said the source. “They’re just enjoying their little family.”

According to the report, Scott “has been great” with baby Stormi, and is “very sweet with his daughter.”

Many die-hard fans were skeptical of Jenner’s relationship with Scott, which only began in April of 2017. He was perceived as a rebound, and throughout Jenner’s secretive pregnancy, rumors flew that the two were on the verge of a split.

The insider attempted to dispel those rumors, saying that Scott has been instrumental in helping Jenner get over her three year long on-again-off-again relationship with rapper Tyga.

“Kylie had a lot of trust issues with Tyga,” explained the source. “He was her first love and she was obsessed with him, but she never felt like she could trust him 100 percent. With Travis, things got really serious fast, even though she was still getting over Tyga.”

Scott fell for Jenner just as fast, according to the source.

“He’s very protective of Kylie, and his family embraced her, too,” they said. “Kylie has matured a lot since becoming pregnant. She’s much less dramatic than when she was with Tyga.”

Jenner’s relationship with Scott was on full display in her pregnancy announcement video, where the two can be seen traveling together, vacationing together and visiting the doctor together. There’s even a heartwarming scene showing the moment Jenner and Scott notified his family about the pregnancy.