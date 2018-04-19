Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video of Baby Stormi After Being Mom-Shamed at Coachella

Stormi Webster is all smiles in a series of sweet videos posted on social media by mom Kylie Jenner.

The little girl, who was born Feb. 1 to Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, showed off her growing smile behind a Snapchat bear filter Wednesday while Jenner cooed at her in a sing-song voice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hi happy girl,” the 20-year-old new mom said before planting a kiss on her baby’s cheek. “I love you, I love you!”

The sweet look at the 2-month-old baby came just days after Jenner was criticized for leaving her daughter behind for the weekend to attend the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with sister Kourtney Kardashian and Scott.

There, she showed her off her style chops with highlighter pink and denim blue hair, captioning one photo, “I’m a cool mom.”

But some people took issue with the mom taking so much time away from her baby.

“A ‘cool mom’ doesn’t up and leave her newborn for a weekend of partying at Coachella – yes that’s you Kylie Jenner,” one person commented on her social media post.

Another chimed in on Twitter, “Kylie Jenner should be everyone’s example of learning how to use protection. This girl really is gonna leave her baby for three days while she goes to Coachella. When she decided to have the child it’s because she chose to stop being childish but look at her.”

“Y’all thought the birth of her child was gonna stop Kylie Jenner going to Coachella?THINK AGAIN,” another user joked.

“Kylie Jenner’s really out here saying she was born to be a mom and leaves her two month old to go to Coachella…,” another person commented in regard to mom Kris Jenner, 62, saying Kylie was, “born to have kids.”

Others came to the new mom’s defense.

One man wrote, “Idk what’s your problem with Kylie Jenner going to Coachella. Do you really think she left the baby without making sure she’s got the best care? Plus that’s her version of work lmao getting $$ by showing up.”

“She has so many people doing things for her baby on a daily basis, Stormi probably won’t even know she’s gone,” another woman said.

Another woman didn’t mind Kylie was living it up at the music festival, even offering up her services as a sitter: “Well Kylie Jenner hope all is grand. Just letting you know if you’re heading to the second weekend of Coachella next weekend and you’re still looking for a babysitter, I’ll do it, let me know anyway, ten an hour.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner