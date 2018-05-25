Kylie Jenner Reportedly Has Pregnancy Scare Just Months After Giving Birth to Stormi

Kylie Jenner thought she might become a mom of two much earlier than she expected. The 20-year-old reportedly believed she was pregnant again just weeks after giving birth to her and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi Webster — but it turned out to be a false alarm.

A source told HollywoodLife that Jenner was “freaked” over the mistaken situation.

“Kylie had a total pregnancy scare that really freaked her out. Travis [Scott] was super excited to have another kid right away, but Kylie was totally upset over the idea of being pregnant again so quickly,” the source said. “She has been so relieved to get her body back after the last year, so she is not ready to go through it all again so soon after giving birth to Stormi.”

However, Jenner’s initial “freaked” reaction doesn’t mean she’s opposed to having more kids with Scott. In fact, she’s looking forward to more children — just when the timing is better.

“Kylie wants a lot of kids, but was far from prepared for it to happen again right away. Kylie thought that it must be some miracle for her to get pregnancy again so soon after giving birth, but quickly realized it was only a false alarm,” the source added. “While she was relieved not to be having a baby again so soon, Travis, however, was totally disappointed and heartbroken.

The news of the pregnancy scare comes a few weeks after Jenner clapped back at rumors that her former bodyguard was Stormi’s father following speculation from fans on social media that he and Stormi looked alike. Jenner shared a photo of herself and Scott together at the Met Gala and captioned it “Stormi’s parents.”

The post came days after her former bodyguard, Tim Chung, addressed the rumors himself.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” Tim Chung wrote at the time. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only.”

He continued: “There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family.”

Unless the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality lied on Stormi’s birth certificate, which clearly lists Scott (under his given name, Jacques Webster) as Stormi’s father, it seems as if the bodyguard theory is just that.

Fans seemingly love to question the paternity of baby Stormi, as many wondered after her birth if Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga was the father.

The 28-year-old rapper quickly shut down those rumors, saying in March, “I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families.”