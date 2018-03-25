Kylie Jenner Shows off ‘Mom & Dad’ Lamborghinis for Herself and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner showed her followers two more new sports cars on Friday afternoon, in addition to the limited edition Ferrari she flaunted recently as a "push present."

Jenner posted a series of Snapchats on Friday afternoon, which showed a pair of Lamborghini sports cars parked side by side in her garage. One was a bright orange, while the other was sleek brown, and Jenner wrote "Mom & Dad" near the bottom of the image. The cars are inside a massive garage, with a black SUV behind them.

Jenner posted another snapshot of the orange Lamborghini with its butterfly door up on the driver's side. "That's a wrappppp," she wrote in glowing letters beside it.

(Photo: Snapchat / Kylie Jenner)

She took a selfie in the car as well, with a filter adding a button nose and furry ears to her immaculately made-up face.

(Photo: Snapchat / Kylie Jenner)

The 20-year-old reality star seems to be amassing a small fleet of flashy rides, as she posted the Ferrari LaFerrari that she received as a push present on Instagram on Monday, March 12, less than two weeks ago.

"Picking up my new b—," she wrote. Only 500 LaFerraris were manufactured, and it is valued at $1.4 million. Many fans in the comment section pointed out that it wasn't a very practical ride for a new mom, with little room for a car seat.

(Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner)

Jenner has been posting about the LaFerrari since the end of February, when she gave fans a sneak peek at it in her Instagram story. She labeled it "push present," meaning it was a gift to reward her for going through the hardships of pregnancy and childbirth. However, it's unclear who gave her the pricey present, as her boyfriend, Travis Scott, has an estimated net worth of $8 million, while Jenner herself is reportedly worth $50 million. Many fans speculated that Jenner picked up the gift for herself.

Jenner's troupe of famous sisters were reportedly bemused by the extravagant car. "Everyone thinks it's the most ridiculous 'gift' ever," a source told PEOPLE on Monday of Jenner's older sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "[Kylie] has been obsessed with cars for a while. It's just like a status thing. She gets a kick out of the fact that people will stare. She likes to show off her wealth."

The showing off clearly hasn't stopped there, if Jenner's recent Snapchat story is to be believed. However, the young mom has more than enough money from her cosmetics company to fund her fixation.