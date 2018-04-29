Kylie Jenner’s Dazzling Diamond Ring Sparks Engagement Rumors

A new photo of Kylie Jenner wearing a massive diamond ring has fans wondering if she and Travis Scott might finally be preparing to say their vows.

Jenner was spotted out in Los Angeles on Saturday with her friend, Jordyn Woods. In photos of the outing, published by Daily Mail, fans noticed that her left ring finger was adorned with a never-before-seen double diamond ring. Jenner acted as if nothing was different, but the ring flashed as she held up her phone and a drink with the bejewelled hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See the photos here.

The rest of Jenner’s get-up was simple and sporty. She wore plain black leggings a black hoodie that read “princess” in purple letters on the front. She wore laceless Balenciaga sneakers and a pair of tiny sunglasses. Her hair was pulled into two tight braids. Over one shoulder was a big yellow Fendi shopping bag, while the other had a Chanel backpack.

Fans have been wondering for months whether Jenner and Scott will tie the knot anytime soon. The couple welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, into the world on Feb. 1 after months of secrecy. Jenner never even officially confirmed the pregnancy until she had had her baby.

However, pregnancy rumors and engagement rumors have been inextricably linked, and they’ve dogged the couple since they got together. In November, social media was set ablaze when Jenner posted a Snapchat video that showed another massive diamond ring on her wedding finger at Kim Kardashian’s baby shower.

After months off the radar, Jenner has been wading back into the waters of social media since February. Balancing new motherhood with her usual luxurious lifestyle, she has alternated snapshots of her infant daughter with glamorous photoshoots and selfies. On Friday, Jenner appeared alongside her oldest sister Kourtney in a mirror selfie on Instagram. The two modeled some of their newly released cosmetics, and they wore little else. Both had over-sized white dress shirts low over their shoulders.

“Thank you for all of the love and support on our KOURT X KYLIE collab!” Kardashian wrote, adding a promise that their would be a restock of the products Friday afternoon.

The two have been spending a lot of time together, even travelling to the Coachella Valley Music Festival together with their respective boyfriends and Woods. At the TAO x Revolve Coachella party, they were spotted alongside huge stars, including Nicki Minaj, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Ansel Elgort, Timothee Chalamet and many others.