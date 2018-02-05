Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods Praises Her ‘Growth and Maturity’ After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner has had to grow up fast now that she’s a mom, and those closest to her have definitely taken notice.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality, 20, announced Sunday after months of speculation, that she had given birth to her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s first baby, a daughter, on Feb. 1.

Shortly after, Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods posted a photo of the two at what appears to be the Life of Kylie star’s intimate, pajama-themed baby shower.

“Your growth and maturity over this time never failed to amaze me,” she captioned the photo. “So excited for this new addition! Wifey [for life].”

It’s this growth that Jenner says kept her out of the spotlight throughout her pregnancy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram message, which accompanied an 11-minute video showing behind the scenes moments of her pregnancy. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

But being a mom is something the 20-year-old has wanted for five years, another friend revealed in the video announcement.

“She said, ‘I have something to tell you,’ and I said, ‘You’re pregnant.’ ” the friend says. “Obviously, I started crying. I was so happy; I was proud of her. It was what she wanted ever since she turned 15.”

“She’d always said how much she wants to be a mom and … I still get chills!” she continues.