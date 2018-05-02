Kylie Jenner Talks ‘Baby Blues’ With Sister Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner knows the early days of motherhood can be tough.

The reality star opened up about the challenges of being a mother in a new interview conducted by her older sister Kim Kardashian.

In the Evening Standard cover story, Kardashian points out that the “early stages of motherhood are challenging,” prompting the new mom of daughter Stormi Webster to reply, “It’s actually been the opposite for me. I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience.”

Jenner continued, “Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs.”

She also admitted it’s been difficult to spend time apart from her daughter.

“I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am,” Jenner said. “I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

The Kylie cosmetics creator welcomed her first daughter Stormi with Travis Scott on Feb. 1. After maintaining a low profile throughout her pregnancy, Jener announced the birth on Feb. 4 and revealed the name two days later.

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me,” Jenner told her sister about the name. “And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

Kardashian also asked Jenner how her life changed after becoming a parent.

“I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course,” Jenner explained. “But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish — and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience.”

Jenner constantly posts photos of herself bonding with Stormi on Instagram. The latest batch came in a number of videos and photos of the baby on Jenner’s Instagram Story.

“Our hair both a mess but 😍 😝,” Jenner captioned a makeup-free selfie of herself as she held Stormi to her chest.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality also zoomed in on her skin in another video, in which she showed off her freckles and long eyelashes.

“She has the prettiest little hands,” Jenner also captioned a photo of Stormi’s hand and her cherry print little clothes.