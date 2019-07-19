Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Photo With Daughter, and Fans Are Applauding

Kourtney Kardashian just revealed a new photo with her daughter Penelope, and fans are applauding. In the snapshot Kardashian and her daughter are seen posing for a selfie together. In the post’s caption, Kardashian wrote, “I’m so in love with her. I can’t believe she’s 7. She inspires me to be my absolute best. The things I have learned from her are immeasurable. Unconditional, pure love.”

Fans and followers have since been sounding off in the comments, with one writing, “The sweetest among the grandkids. Penop. We love you baby.”

“I met P at Jojo’s birthday party,” another follower said said. “She was so sweet and unassuming, I loved her! Happy birthday to your Sweet P!”

“Kourtney you are so pretty, talented and one of the best mothers,” someone else said. “Your little one will be fine due to the foundation you have built for her to grow on.”

“You should be proud you have raised a wonderful daughter,” one other fan wrote.

Penelope is not the only one who’s birthday has been the subject of headlines lately, as Kardashian herself just turned 40 in April.

During a recent clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she is shown to be crying obver the milestone life event, which she found to be a vulnerable moment.

“I just always wish that I had more time. But I feel like I want to cry,” she said. “Just ’cause it, like, gives me anxiety and I don’t know why… because then I’m like, I have so much and I should just be so happy.”

Notably, the ladies of The View commented on the clip, with Sunny Hostin pointing out, “She’s upset because she’s turning 40, and she’s re-evaluating her life! It gets good. There are women in the audience that are like ‘the 40s are good.’ They’re good.”

“I do not feel bad for her. Come on! Have some self-reflection on this. It’s a bad look for you, Kourtney,” Meghan McCain later added. “…Do you know what helps me when I feel sorry for myself?… Running with veterans who have lost limbs for our country. Seeing people, homeless people, who have much less than me. There are ways to make yourself feel better and know how blessed we all are. And the Kardashians are worth $100 million if not more. Billions. Whatever. I don’t know.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!