Kourtney Kardashian Gets Candid About Having Kids With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima: ‘Never Say Never’

Kourtney Kardashian might be getting a dose of baby fever after three babies joined the Kardashian-Jenner family this year.

“I think the thought is always in the back of my mind,” Kardashian told E! News when asked about having more kids Thursday. “Never say never.”

Kardashian, 39, already has three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick – Mason Dash Disick, 8; Reign Aston Disick, 3; and Penelope Scotland Disick, 6. Kardashian is now dating Younes Bendjima, 25.

In 2018, the Kardashian family has grown by three. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed Chicago West in January via a surrogate, then Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed Stormi Webster in February. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson followed when True Thompson was born in April.

“It’s such a blessing. I don’t even know how we got here with so many babies but it’s so amazing,” Kardashian told E! News. “Just the fact that our kids can all grow up together…it’s such a magical time in our family.”

Kardashian said it was “amazing” to see younger sisters Khloe, 34, and Kylie, 20, become mothers for the first time too.

“I think I can also now say, ‘Now you can see how I did it, why I was feeling this way,’” Kardashian told E! News. “I think we just relate to each other and I think you never know how you’re going to be as a mom, so watching them and how they’re doing it – like everyone has their own way. You really can’t predict what you’re going to be like. So I think just watching them is really, it’s really special to see their journey.”

In another interview with PEOPLE this week, Kardashian said it was “really special” to have all three cousins grow up together.

“To have all of our kids be able to grow up together and there’s one after the other, I feel like we’re all so blessed,” Kardashian told PEOPLE. “We love it — it’s the best energy. We were just hanging out with all the kids outside and it’s really amazing.”

Kardashian explained that the older Kardashian children who are close in age have also become close friends. Penelope and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North, 5, have become so close they even have joint birthday parties.

Even though she is the first Kardashian sister to become a mother, Kardashian said she is not one to give advice or preach to her younger siblings.

“I’m not preaching like, ‘You better do it like this,’” Kardashian told PEOPLE. “I let them do it their own way.”

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians begins on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie