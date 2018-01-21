Pregnant Kirsten Dunst Spotted Sporting Baby Bump

Kirsten Dunst has stepped out and showed off her baby bump for the first time since the news of her pregnancy broke.

As Just Jared reports, Dunst, 35, and fiancé Jesse Plemons, 29, were photographed at LAX airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and the Spider-Man star is clearly expecting.

The actress is shown wearing a long, blue button-down dress paired with a black cardigan. Her belly protrudes through the split in her cardigan.

Dunst seems to be all smiles as she casually catches her flight, with her Friday Night Lights alum beau in tow and taking care of most of the luggage.

The two stars met while filming season 2 of the FX anthology series Fargo. They played a married couple, Peggy and Ed Blumquist, and it seems like they carried on their romance off camera, as well.

The couple became engaged in January 2017, with the two mainly staying out of the headlines until news of their pregnancy broke in December.

Dunst and Plemons have yet to publicly comment on the pregnancy.

However, the Bring It On alum did hint at wanting to have a baby back in June. She told Marie Claire that the birth of her goddaughter made her think more about having children.

“It’s time to have babies and chill,” Dunst said.

“I put her to bed last night, and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, ‘Where’s Kiki?’ I just love that love. That’s what I want,” Dunst said.

