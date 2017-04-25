Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Kash Released From Hospital After Dog Bite

First and fair most THANK YOU for all your prayers 🙏🏼 they were heard ❤ and Kash is going home today earlier then expected. Thank you for all your comments, tweets, emails and texts. We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn’t be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s son Kash is going home!

The Don’t Be Tardy star revealed on Instagram Monday that her 4-year-old son has been released from the hospital after suffering “very traumatic injuries” from a dog bite this weekend. She thanked her fans for their support and prayers.

“First and [foremost] THANK YOU for all your prayers they were heard and Kash is going home today earlier then expected,” she captioned a photo of Kash’s older brother, KJ, 5, holding his injured hand.

“Thank you for all your comments, tweets, emails and texts,” she continues. “We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn’t be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery.”

Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter, Brielle, shared kind words about her little brother on Twitter, writing, “Kash is so strong.”

Kash is so strong 🖤 — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) April 24, 2017

We wish Kash a speedy recovery!

