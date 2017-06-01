Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates Son KJ’s 6th Birthday

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is mom to six kids, and she makes sure to celebrate each of them every chance she can.

Her latest cause for celebration? Her eldest son, Kroy Jagger Biermann, turned six years old on Wednesday, and the reality star made sure to share a message for her son’s big day on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Birthday to my incredible son @kroyjaggerbiermann I just can’t believe you are 6 today!!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of KJ over the years.

MORE: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals Her Natural Hair Color and It Will Shock You

“I love you to the moon and back a bazillion times,” she continued. “You taught me the love between a mother and a son is indescribable. You amaze me daily! You are the most incredible 6 year old I have ever met!! We are about to have the best day EVER!!! Now let’s do this.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star also shared a clip of her sailor-mouthed son sharing one of his favorite things.

2 years ago!! Where does the time go?! 😩 @kroyjaggerbiermann I’m obsessed with you! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 31, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

“What do you want to say, KJ?” Zolciak-Biermann asks KJ.

“Cuss, cuss — I just want to cuss!” he replies.

“2 years ago!! Where does the time go?!” Zolciak-Biermann captioned the moment. “@kroyjaggerbiermann I’m obsessed with you!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimzolciakbiermann

Related:

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts Bikini Selfies on Snapchat While Daughter Bares Breasts in Background

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Sweet Photo of Son Kash Holding Puppy One Month After Terrifying Dog Bite

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gets Inked up With Daughter Brielle and Husband Kroy