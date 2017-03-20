Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle Biermann Claim German Airline Employees ‘Stole’ Their Belongings

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and daughter Brielle Biermann are not happy with the Frankfurt, Germany, airport after the reality stars claimed employees “stole” their things.

Zolcliak-Biermann and her daughter used Twitter to air their grievances Monday morning while traveling home to Atlanta, Georgia after a trip to Venice, Italy.

The 20-year-old kicked things off when she told fans how tired she was, writing, “Update: still have not slept in 4 hours I’ve been up for 24 (:”

The duo then alleged that airline employees had taken their things and were searching them, with Zolciak-Biermann writing, “Crazy a** airport n Germany!”

“So extra Told me it’s my government that’s why they r searching all my stuff!” she continued. “Throwing my wigs around & s**t.”

Biermann added her own two cents with a series of tweets, writing, “Germany airport every single person who works here can go f**k themselves. SERIOUSLY @Airport_FRA all your employees need to get F**KED. They stole ALL MY s**t and are harassing a bunch of people! SO F**KING RUDE. Don’t ever f**king come to Germany. I hate this place.”



“Can’t wait to get back to America,” she finished.

The Frankfurt Airport’s official account replied to Biermann, writing, “Dear Brielle, sorry to hear. Those are serious accusations. Please tell me what happened.” She has not yet responded.

