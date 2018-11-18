Kim Kardashian Shares New Video of Adorable ‘Twin’ Daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian West shared a very short video of daughter Chicago West on her Instagram Story Saturday.

In the video, which lasts about five seconds, Chicago’s bright eyes look straight into the camera, with animated butterflies hovering over her head thanks to a filter.

“Baby Chicago today! Literally Kim’s twin,” one Kardashian fan Instagram page, which captures her Instagram Story posts before they expire, wrote.

Kardashian’s other Instagram Story posts this weekend included video of her walking on a treadmill and a photo of fruit plates she made up with her children’s names on them.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared a photo of herself next to a Christmas tree. In the caption she announced that she will be appearing in John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s NBC Christmas special.

The hour-long show, titled A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy, will feature Legend performing songs from his new holiday album and guest appearances from other celebrities. It will air on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET and Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, welcomed Chicago via surrogate in January. They are also parents to son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 5.

While Kardashian is spending some valuable time with Chicago before Thanksgiving, she has also been helping out neighbors affected by the Woolsey Fire. West and Kardashian reportedly hired private firefighters to help their neighbors in Hidden Hills. The fire fighters helped save their home and their neighbors’ homes.

“It’s been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and [for] our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu,” Kardashian said at the E! People’s Choice Awards Sunday, where her family received the top reality show award. “Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning.”

On Saturday, President Donald Trump arrived in California to tour the damage caused by the Camp Fire in Northern California and the Woolsey fire in Southern California. On Saturday morning, Cal Fire reported that the Woolsey Fire is now 84 percent contained and has remained at 98,362 acres. It has destroyed 836 structures and more than 2,800 firefighters are fighting the flames.

“We’re going to have to work quickly,” Trump told reporters. “Hopefully this is going to be the last of these because this was a really, really bad one.”

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

