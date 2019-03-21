Kim Kardashian Reacts to Mommy Shamers Who Criticized Saint West’s Car Seat

Reality star, Kim Kardashian has no time for mommy shaming.

After posting an image of her 1½-year-old son, Saint West sitting in a forward facing Safety 1st convertible car seat this past June and receiving backlash from mothers around the world, Kardashian is defying the haters and proving she's just as capable in motherhood than anyone else.

In a YouTube video posted to her official channel and in collaboration with exclusive content through her app, Kardashian straightens out the facts from that controversial photograph, revealing audiences might get a glimpse of her life, but they certainly don't know it all.

"So I took a photo of Saint and he was sitting forward and so they say for his age, he should be rear-facing," Kardashian said in a YouTube video posted Thursday. "But what people didn't know is that Saint is now the weight and the height requirement to sit forward-facing."

The 36-year-old went on to reveal that her and husband Kanye West's son, Saint actually weighs more than their 4-year-old daughter, North.

"If that is believable, he does, and it is wild," she added.

For safety reasons, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests infants and toddlers should ride in rear-facing seats until they are 2 years old or reach the highest weight or height set by the car seat manufacturer, which is usually about 40 pounds and 40 inches.

It should be known that the average weight and height of children her son's age are less than that.

