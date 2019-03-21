Kim Kardashian Gets Mom-Shamed for Recent Photo of Son Saint West

A recent photo of Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint West is sparking major controversy.

The reality star posted a photo on Facebook of her 18-month-old son sitting in a car seat on Saturday. While many of her fans commented on how adorable her little man looked and pointed out his similarities to his father, Kanye West, others voiced their concerns.

There were plenty of followers that took the opportunity to alert Kardashian of her son’s car seat setup, specifically mentioning that the toddler is clearing sitting forward-facing.

“He is so cute let’s protect this handsome boy by making sure [he] is rear facing,” wrote one Facebook user. “It’s illegal to have a child facing forward in California that is less than 2 years old. Please turn his car seat around, it’s not too late!” added another.

There were more comments made about concerns for Saint’s safety, but others also defended the celebrity.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children remain in rear-facing car seats until reach the age of 2 or when they exceed the maximum height or weight for the seat.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian came under fire for incorrect car seat safety. In 2015, she shared a photo of her now-4-year-old daughter North in a toddler’s car seat with the straps and chest clips in the wrong position.

